Meghan Markle champions empowering portrayal of mothers in Hollywood

Meghan Markle has called for better representation of mothers in Hollywood

Partnering with "Moms First" and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, the Duchess of Sussex has initiated a new study on the portrayal of mothers in entertainment.

Reports in Vanity Fair suggest that Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation financed the study.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do charity work through the Archewell FoundationArchewell

The duchess said in a statement: "My past experience as an actress, and now today as a producer and mother, have amplified my belief in the critical importance of supporting women and mums both behind the lens and in front of it.

"This report about the portrayal of mothers in entertainment highlights the gaps we need to fill to achieve true representation in the content we create and consume, and I’m honoured to support this work through the Archewell Foundation."

Geena Davis also told the publication: "The representation of motherhood seemed like such a throwback.

"It didn’t reflect modern reality anywhere near as closely as I had hoped or imagined."

Speaking about Meghan, Davis added: "We love having her support and the support of Archewell.

"We can’t do it without financial support like that, and it’s obviously a subject that’s very near and dear to her heart."

Reshma Saujani, the "Moms First" CEO received early support from the Archewell Foundation.

She said: "[Meghan] had a line she would say, and I always steal it from her: The most important title I have is mother.

"The one ask is to show our multidimensionality. Show us both as mums and workers, don’t just show one or the other. Show us as we are: both."