'Naruto' creator Masashi Kishimoto mourns Akira Toriyama’s death

Naruto creator deemed Dragon Ball manga maker, late Akira Toriyama as 'God of Manga'

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto penned a heartfelt tribute to his 'teacher' Akira Toriyama.

Following the unfortunate announcement made on Thursday evening, many of Toriyama’s industry fellows wrote tributes to the late legend, which were published on Dragon Ball's official website.

One such note from Kishimoto read, "I have just received the news of the death of my teacher."

Referring to the times when he used to watch the widely acclaimed Japanese manga during his elementary school days, Kishimoto, 49, added, "I feel an even greater sense of loss than when Dragon Ball ended…"

"I still don't know how to deal with this hole in my heart. I felt an incredible sense of loss and didn't know what to look forward to," he continued.

"For me, he was the god of salvation and the god of manga," the manga artist deemed.

He concluded the lengthy, heartfelt message by saying, "Thank you, Akira Toriyama-sensei, for all of your enjoyable works over the past 45 years."

The Dragon Ball creator passed away on March 1 due to an acute subdural hematoma at the age of 68.

However, the news of his demise was made public on March 7, leaving his fans and fellows in utter shock.

Additionally, a private funeral service has already been held for Toriyama’s family.