First trailer for 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' lands

Buckle up for a deep dive into the iconic rock band Bon Jovi's story. The highly anticipated documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, unveiled its first full-length trailer on Thursday, courtesy of Hulu.



The four-part series promises a wild ride through Bon Jovi's five-decade career, delving into both the electrifying highs and the backstage struggles. From their humble beginnings to their meteoric rise to global superstardom, the trailer hints at unseen footage, unheard demos, and candid interviews with the band members themselves.

Thank You, Goodnight won't shy away from the tougher moments either. The trailer teases internal conflicts, band member departures, and even Jon Bon Jovi's own vocal struggles that threatened to silence their music forever.

Fans can see the band performing in vibrant clips from the 1980s, featuring stadiums full of people singing along to their songs, as the film progresses.

“We were just crushing it. Anything any of those bands talk about, we did. It was real fun, and I thought everyone else was enjoying it too.” Jon’s voice is heard in various clips of the band embracing that rock ‘n roll lifestyle, from basking in the stadium crowds to signing fan’s chests.

But then, he’s heard shouting, “Wrong!!” Soon, the trailer teases that the series will explore the group’s darker days. Drummer Tico Torres shares how that time of the band’s success “destroyed” his marriage, while Jon adds, “It almost killed us.”

“I don’t regret leaving,” says founding member Sambora, 64. “I regret how I did it.”

The documentary premieres on Hulu on April 26th. So crank up your air guitars and get ready to relive the magic of Bon Jovi.