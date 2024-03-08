Whoopi Goldberg once dated this much older guy

Whoopi Goldberg talks about last relationship

Whoopi Goldberg has experience dating a guy 40 years older than her.



The actress, 68, revealed the shocking piece of information Thursday, March 7, during an episode of The View while discussing the upcoming movie The Idea of You with her co-host.

The movie centres on Anne Hathaway's character, a forty-year-old woman who gets romantically involved with Nicholas Galitzine, a twenty-four-year-old singer.

As the age gap shown in the movie may be raising eyebrows, Goldberg doesn’t seem to care.

“It’s a movie. If you don’t want to see the movie, don’t see the movie,” she said.

“I’ve gone up and down. I go from here to here, because your age is not what’s going to get me into your arms. It’s not your age that I’m concerned about — unless you’re under 18, in which case I can’t,” Goldberg spoke of her life.

Co-host Joy Behar suggested that age gaps could sometimes be an issue, specially as the couple gets older. She quipped that a 60-year-old with an 80-year-old could get “a little hairy.”

But Goldberg disagreed, revealing, “Actually, I’m just gonna say this to you. One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me.”

Which prompted Behar, 81, to enquire if the man is still alive, to which Goldberg replied “Mm-hmm.”

Based on quick maths, Goldberg's ex must be at least 108 years old right now, which is considerably older than Behar and Sunny Hostin, who both married younger men.

Goldberg tied the knot three times in her life, with the most recent marriage to Lyle Trachtenberg, whom she divorced in 1995.

She has also dated actors Frank Langella, Timothy Dalton and Ted Danson.