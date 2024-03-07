Jennie hard launches latest music collaboration: See

BLACKPINK’s Jennie stirs anticipation by unveiling artsy cover image for upcoming single

After wowing at the Paris Fashion show, Jennie Kim, monomously known as Jennie, is back on the music track in collaboration with Matthew Garrett Champion, widely famous by the stage name Matt Champion.

ODD ATELIER, an independent label founded by the much-loved Blackpink vocalist, unveiled the artsy cover of the upcoming duet via Instagram Story hours after Champion posted it on his timeline.

Jennie reposted Matt Champion's post on her Instagram story

The cover featured a girl lying on the ground holding out one hand towards a black whirlwind of numbers, seemingly depicting time that does not wait for anyone.

The song, featuring as the third single of Matt Champion's forthcoming debut album, Mika’s Laundry, uses bass and drums to create a dreamy mood.

Slow Motion, set to be released on March 8 at midnight EST, is marked as the first musical feast from Jennie in the year 2024.

The cover revelation comes after the Pink Venom songstress teased a possible collaboration with a BROCKHAMPTON band member on her Instagram Story with a demo sample, tagging the American Rapper.

On March 3, the rapper also reciprocated by tagging Jennie in his profile and sharing an unreleased audio of the forthcoming song