Royal family shares new post after Kate Middleton's first public appearance

The royal family's social media accounts have shared a new post about Princess Anne's latest royal engagement in Dubai amid ongoing controversy about Kate Middleton's possible return to the royal duties.

The Buckingham palace turned to X (formerly known Twitter) on Wednesday to give the latest update about Princess Royal's Dubai visit.

The palace shared pictures from the event with the caption: "The HRH opened the new Donnelly Lines facilities at Al-Minhad Air Base in Dubai.

"The new facilities, named after Sergeant Billy Donnelly who died in the UAE in 1943, will support British personnel in the region."

The palace added: "As President of The Mission to Seafarers, The Princess attended a Women in Shipping and Trading Conference Panel Discussion and visited Jebel Ali Port to hear how the charity is supporting seafarers in the region."



The statement concluded: "HRH also toured Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, as President. The Princess met dedicated volunteers who have promoted water sports to communities in the UAE since the Club was established in 1974."

The royal family's new post comes after the the UK Ministry of Defense's website drew attention with the announcement about Kate Middleton's first royal engagement since her surgery.

The palace was reportedly irritated over the mistake from the British government on Kate's attendance at an event.

It emerged after the princess of Wales was spotted in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by her mother Carole Middleton, outside of Windsor Castle.

