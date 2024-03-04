Sidharth Malhotra shows off action training for 'Yodha' in BTS video

Sidharth Malhotra drops BTS video from 'Yodha' sets

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the premiere of his upcoming action-packed, Yodha, directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the Shershaah actor shared a behind-the-scenes video of Yodha film, giving a glimpse of his intense preparation for the role, which includes doing challenging stunts.

Sidharth mentioned in the video that he shed some weight to match his character and underwent special training for his role in this thrilling movie.



The Thank God actor wrote in the caption, “Lights, camera and...behind the action! Becoming Arun Katyal and everything else #Yodha. #YodhaBTS out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

Alongside Sidharth, the film's star-studded cast includes Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in significant roles.

The recently released first song of the film, Zindagi Tere Naam, beautifully depicts the romantic bond between Sidharth and Raashii, adding emotional depth to the movie.

Moreover, the official trailer of Yodha was eagerly awaited and was revealed on February 29th.

The trailer was screened during a flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, where media representatives were traveling to attend the press conference for Yodha.

The film, which tells a gripping tale centered around a high-stakes hijacking, is scheduled to release on March 15, 2024.