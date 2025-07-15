Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film gets new release date

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's new project set to clash with 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has recently thrilled fans as Dharma Productions dropped the release date of the much-anticipated film.

The Bawaal duo, who garnered recognition for their roles as Nisha Dixit and Ajay Dixit in the 2023 romance-action, are set to reunite in the upcoming rom-com.

On Monday, July 14, Dharma Productions unveiled the first look of the two actors, accompanied by a caption revealing the film’s release date.

The caption read, “These are my tears, not the water of the sea...These are my tears, not the water of the sea…There is no guarantee of rain, it is there today...not tomorrow!!!” #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025.”

In the image, the Student of the Year actor, who stars as Sunny Sunskari, is seen wearing flashy accessories – including golden shades, chains, rings, bracelets, and oversized watch.

Meanwhile, another poster offered a glimpse of the Mili actress as Tulsi Kumari.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated project is set to clash with Rishab Shetty’s much-hyped Kantara: Chapter 1.

Alongside Dhawan, 38, and Janhvi, 28, the Shashank Khaitan’s film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniel Paul, and more.