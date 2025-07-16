Vicky Kaushal expresses ‘love’ for wife Katrina Kaif on birthday

Vicky Kaushal takes internet by storm with recent post

Vicky Kaushal celebrated Katrina Kaif’s 42nd birthday in the most romantic way by sharing unseen pictures with his wife and expressing his love in a heartwarming tribute.

The 37-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Katrina, 42, in 2021, made her day even more special with a loving gesture.

On Wednesday, July 16, the Raazi star posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, offering a glimpse into their private moments along with a sweet caption.

He wrote, “Hello birthday girl! I (love) you.”

The cover photo of the post featured the Tiger 3 actress in casual attire, standing in a hallway with a soft, candid look.

Joining in the celebrations, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt note for the Dhoom 3 star, along with a monochrome photo of the two.

She penned, “Happy birthday forever superstar. May all your dreams come true. Sending you tons of love.”

Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal also sent birthday wishes on social media.

Expressing love on her Instagram story, Isabelle wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday dearest one.”

Meanwhile, the Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actor shared a throwback picture of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress with the caption, “Happy happy birthday.”

For the unversed, Kaushal and Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.