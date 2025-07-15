Qandeel Baloch death anniversary being observed today

The 2016 murder of Qandeel Baloch was arguably Pakistan's highest-profile 'honour' killing. — Facebook/File

The death anniversary of Fouzia Azeem, popularly known as Qandeel Baloch, the social media star who was murdered by her brother in 2016 is being observed today (Tuesday).

She was strangled by her brother, Muhammad Waseem, who claimed her bold presence on social media was "intolerable."

Her murder on July 15, 2016 triggered widespread outrage from human rights activists, civil society, and celebrities, both local and international. The incident sparked protests demanding an end to honour killings and violence against women in Pakistan.

Prominent Pakistani figures such as Sanam Baloch, Osman Khalid Butt, Meesha Shafi, and Nadia Hussain publicly condemned the killing. International celebrities including Madonna, Khloé Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Rakhi Sawant also voiced their condemnation.

Muhammad Waseem (C), who killed his sister Qandeel Baloch, was released from prison less than three years into what was meant to be a life sentence. — AFP/File

Qandeel was Pakistan’s first major female social media celebrity, amassing over 750,000 followers on Facebook. Coming from a working-class, conservative family in Punjab, she supported her relatives financially, buying her parents a house in Multan and funding her younger sister’s wedding.

She was murdered in that same house by her brother, who had drugged her and their parents before committing the crime.

Qandeel Baloch's brother, Waseem (R), reportedly said he drugged and strangled his sister. — AFP/File

Born in the village of Shah Saddardin, a place that only gained national attention after her burial there, Qandeel’s rise to fame was seen as a bold challenge to societal norms. Despite her family's conservative values, both she and her parents acknowledged that she had been their main source of financial support.

Her brother, Waseem, who had confessed to the murder in the name of honour, was initially sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

However, he was acquitted in February 2022 by a Pakistani appeals court after their mother pardoned him under a legal provision. Waseem later withdrew his confession.

Additionally, six others, including religious cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi and her brothers Aslam Shaheen and Arif, were also acquitted in the case.