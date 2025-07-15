Anurag Kashyap spills details about T-Series’ approach to film music

Anurag Kashyap takes internet by storm with recent remarks

Anurag Kashyap recently spilled details about T-Series’ approach to film music.

The Indian filmmaker, known for directing the 2004 film Black Friday, made a candid confession about working with Bhushan Kumar.

In an exclusive conversation with The Juggernaut, the 52-year-old director revealed that T-Series paid him very little for the music of his acclaimed projects Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Gulaal.

Speaking to the outlet, he said, “If Bhushan Kumar is not buying it, then it is good music. If T-Series is not buying it, it is great music. T-Series doesn’t by good music at a good price.”

Later in the interview, the Maharaja actor claimed that T-Series pays substantial amount for soundtracks featuring well-known stars.

He added, “They only pay for the star in it”.

This comes shortly after the AK vs AK producer expressed frustration over his unsuccessful attempts to get a response from Netflix regarding his 900-page adaptation of Maximum City.

On the professional front, Kashyap is currently gearing up for the release of Nishanchi.

For the unversed, India’s largest music label has yet to respond to the filmmaker’s allegations.