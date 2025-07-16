Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra become parents to ‘adorable’ baby girl

'Shershaah' duo welcomes first baby together

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have reportedly welcomed their first child after announcing their pregnancy in February 2025.

According to reports, the couple welcomed their baby girl named Laxmi on Tuesday, July 15, at Reliance hospital in Mumbai.

The Shershaah duo, who began dating in 2018 after working together in Vishnuvardhan’s action film, tied the knot in February 2023 in Rajasthan.

This news comes on the heels of Advani, 33, and Malhotra, 40, confirming their pregnancy in a joint Instagram post in February.

The photo featured the couple holding a pair of tiny baby socks, marking the beginning of their journey into parenthood.

They captioned the post, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

On the professional front, the Kabir Singh actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is slated for release on Thursday, August 14.

The Ek Villain actor, on the other hand, will star alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming rom-com Param Sundari.

For the unversed, the proud parents have not officially announced the arrival of their first child yet.