Anurag Kashyap slams Netflix for ghosting him on 'Maximum City' adaptation

Anurag Kashyap opens up about ‘Maximum City’ adaptation

Anurag Kashyap is expressing frustration over his failed attempts at getting a response from Netflix.

The filmmaker expressed his desperation to adapt Maximum City, resulting in a 900-page script.

Despite his numerous efforts, the Netflix team failed to respond, effectively ghosting him. Kashyap referred to this as his ‘biggest heartbreak’ and explained, “I had invested over one and a half years in Maximum City. I handwrite my scripts. I handwrote 900 pages. So when you put so much effort into a project, and for others it’s just a matter of… like you can’t evaluate that in money. Somebody just to save their jobs puts it aside and ghosts you… It breaks you.”

The director's frustration was palpable as he shared his thoughts on Netflix India's dirty tactics, especially when it comes to responding on time.

He added, “It was supposed to be a Netflix project, and they ghosted me. They didn’t even dare to walk up to me and tell me that ‘we are having a problem. Can we solve it?’ or even ‘We are not doing it.’ They didn’t have the courage. I don’t know if they can bring it back. There’s a whole policy. I don’t understand it.”

In addition, he said that this experience had taken a toll on his health.

On the professional front, Anurag is currently gearing up for films, including Kennedy, Nisanchi, and a film with Bobby Deol.