Arijit Singh explores new talent after music success

Arijit Singh steps into world of "direction" after successful music career

Arijit Singh has recently explored a new talent, as the renowned singer is set to make his directorial debut by the end of 2025.

The 38-year-old hitmaker, who rose to fame with Tum Hi Ho, is reportedly gearing up for a new chapter in his creative journey.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Arijit has been toying with the idea of turning a director for a while now, and has been silently working to develop an ambitious script. His feature film as a director will be an one-of-its-kind Jungle Adventure written by himself with Koyel Singh.”

The insider later revealed that the Hamari Adhuri Kahani singer has completed the script and is now moving forward with casting.

“It’s an ambitious big-budget jungle adventure, and Arijit has been working with a crew on the pre-production work,” the source added. “In the next one month, the film will enter the casting stage, and the idea is to lock a top notch star-cast on board the film.”

Notably, the upcoming film is being produced by Mahveer Jain Films and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

For the unversed, Arijit’s latest track Zamaana Lage from Metro…In Dino has been receiving widespread acclaim since its release.