David Beckham honors wife Victoria after her Paris Fashion Week success

The power couple’s kids were also present during Paris Fashion Week, sans son Romeo

David Beckham is in absolute awe of his wife.

After seeing her in action throughout Paris Fashion Week, the former soccer star took to his Instagram on Saturday to congratulate Victoria on her successful launch of her latest collection from her eponymous fashion label.

“So proud of you for many reasons but this season threw a lot at you and again you just did what you do best,” he captioned a photo of the former Spice Girl in crutches as he blew a kiss at the end of her show.

Recently, Victoria has been spotted walking with the support of crutches due to a gym injury.



“We love you @victoriabeckham,” he sweetly added, speaking on behalf of their children as well - Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.



The entire Beckham clan was present to support Victoria as she unveiled hernew collection.



Notably present was her son Romeo – who recently announced his split from girlfriend Mia Regan after five years together.

Interestingly, however, Regan was present at Paris Fashion Week in support of Victoria.