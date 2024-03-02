Donald Trump holds ‘harsh’ opinion of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Trump went on to state that Prince Harry will be "on his own" if he is re-elected as President

Donald Trump's recent outburst regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mirrors the "public disgust" directed at the couple, a royal expert has claimed.

As per GB News, royal expert Lee Cohen suggest that it comes after the former US president commented that Prince Harry exhibited "unforgivable disloyalty" towards the Royal Family, particularly the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump went on to state that Prince Harry will be "on his own" if he is re-elected as President, as controversy over his US immigration records and details of his past drug use continues.

Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation argues that the Duke cannot legally have entered the US because he admitted to taking illegal drugs in his record-breaking memoir, Spare.



In a recent interview with ABC's Good Morning America, Prince Harry was questioned on whether he would become a US citizen, after moving to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

The Duke admitted the thought "had crossed his mind", but was "not something that's a high priority" right now.

Discussing the comments made by the former US President, American journalist Lee Cohen said Trump "doesn't always say things the way most people would", but has a talent for "saying what most people think".

Cohen agreed with Trump and said his comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "bang on".

Cohen told GBN America: "People on both sides of the Atlantic are overwhelmingly, completely fed up with Harry and Meghan's betrayals, disloyal hypocrisy and self-promotion."

Cohen continued: "Trump captures the public's disgust with the poisonous couple's boasting, like the lofty claims of their new rebranding that depicts Meghan as one of the world's most influential women.

"But the thing that really drives us over the edge, and President Trump captured this too, is the eternal sense of hubris and entitlement for this poisonous pair."

Host Nana Akua agreed with Cohen's points, and admitted she was "glad" that the American supporters of the royal couple are now "seeing what Britain saw" of the Sussexes.

Nana said: "They might argue that they're trying to get on with their lives, but they just cannot stop involving the Royal Family."