‘Dawson’s Creek’ Joshua Jackson to make acting comeback after 10 years

Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson will be making his long-awaited return to acting with the latest instalment of the Karate Kid franchise.

Jackson will be joining Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, and new lead Ben Wang in the movie which is set for a release on December 13, 2024.

The feature marks Jackosn’s first film since 2015's Sky. His recent projects also include Paramount+ drama Fatal Attraction, Peacock drama series Dr. Death, for which Jackson earned a 2022 Critics Choice Award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot details of the movie are kept under wraps. However, the upcoming film will bring the story to the East Coast and focus on a teen from from China (Wang) who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor (or two).

There are no details yet available for the Jackson’s role but he is described to be one of the main characters.

The Jonathan Entwistle-directed film has a screenplay written by Rob Lieber and will be produced by Karen Rosenfelt.

Jackson’s addition to the cast comes almost five months after it was announced that Machchio and Chan would reprise their roles in the upcoming project.