Kurt Sutter's 'The Abandons' expands cast with six new stars

The Abandons will be created by the widley acclaimed 'Sons of Anarchy' showrunner Kurt Sutter

The Abandons cast continues to grow with the addition of six new members to star in the upcoming Netflix western drama.

Previously keeping their cards close to the chest, the detective fiction series finally laid bare names of the new cast.

Netflix Tudum confirmed on Friday, March 1, that Nick Robinson, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Diana Silvers, Aisling Franciosi and Natalia Del Riego have joined the previously announced actors, Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson.

It was reported that the Game of Thrones star will tune in to the series as Fiona Nolan described as a "strong-willed matriarch who adopts four orphans and will stop at nothing to protect her family."

Meanwhile, Anderson, who showed off her acting chops in The Crown, will breathe life into a different, steadfast-willed matriarch, Constance Van Ness.

Her role has been elaborated as "[she will] stop at nothing to protect and grow the mining fortune she inherited from her husband."

When is The Abandons coming out?

The Netflix series is still in the pre-production phase, so it's too early to expect a date.

However, as the release date remained vague, Collider confirmed that the fans could expect a feasty dose of action in a total of 10 episodes upon the debut of The Abandons.