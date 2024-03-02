Thomas Haden Church offers exciting update on Spider-Man 4

Thomas Haden Church to reunite with Sam Raimi, Tobey Maguire for Spider-Man 4

Thomas Haden Church addressed speculations around his potential appearance on the upcoming installment of Spider-Man.

The 63-year-old actor originally played the main antagonist, Flint Marko/Sandman in Sam Raimi’s directorial Spider-Man 3 opposite Tobey Maguire.

His character last made an appearance in MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland in 2021.

“There's been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I'd do it tomorrow," he told ComicBook.com.

The Twisted Metal star admitted that he still hasn’t been asked to reprise his role in any other Marvel films after the outlet suggested the possibility of Sandman returning in Secret Wars.

"You know, they've never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film," Church said. "But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ...”

The actor added: They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old."