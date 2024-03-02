Billie Eilish reveals Christian Bale inspired her to dump boyfriend

file footage

Billie Eilish revealed she broke up with one of her boyfriends after Christian Bale came in her dream.



The Bad Guy singer opened up about the memorable dream in a conversation with Amelia Dimoldenberg for an Oscars Nominees ‘Pre-Luncheon’ Luncheon that she attended with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

The music duo initially fawned over Cillian Murphy’s eyes after Amelia asked them if they wrote their 2016 hit song Ocean Eyes about the actor.

“I probably wrote it about Cillian, yeah. Big fan of Cillian’s eyes in Dunkirk,” O’Connell effused.

Eilish chimed in, “Batman is the one though,” prompting Dimoldenberg to follow up with, “Is that your favourite superhero?”

“Yeah? I don’t really know much about superheroes,” the Grammy winner responded, adding she did enjoy 2008’s The Dark Knight, led by Bale.

Eilish went on to recount her dream about the award-winning actor, “A couple years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was at a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize that I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time.”

“I woke up [cue her pretending to open her eyes] and I came to my senses,” the Happier Than Ever singer added. “It’s over.”

Though Eilish didn’t specifically name which boyfriend she was talking about, the songstress was last romantically linked to The Neighbourhood’s lead vocalist Jesse Rutherford.