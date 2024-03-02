Loujain Adada leaves 'Dubai Bling' costars in awe with alluring look

File footage

Dubai Bling co-stars Farhana Bodi and Loujain Omran couldn't contain their excitement over Loujain Adada's recent photos.



The TV personality graced the fragrance launch event hosted by Mona Khattan, a fresh face in the Dubai Bling series' second season.

Adada shared a carousel on Friday, March 1, to share her look from the event, stealing the spotlight in a sleek black, full-length dress adorned with dazzling sequins.

She accessorized her backless spaghetti-strapped dress with sparkly chandelier earrings, a bejeweled bracelet adorning one wrist, and a black clutch in hand.

With her dark tresses styled in soft curls cascading over her shoulders, Adada exuded glamour from head to toe.

Adada also posted a bold video flaunting her tender figure. She confidently modelled in black heels, garnering admiration not only from her fans but also from her Dubai Bling castmates.



Omran, who is also a Saudi Arabian TV presenter, dropped a row of red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, internet personality Bodi chimed in the comments expressing her emotions with a fire emoji.

Fans are anticipated to see the co-stars reunited on screen. For the unversed, in February, it was revealed by Netflix MENA that Dubai Bling season three is slated to be premiered this year.