Four times Taylor Swift and Princess Kate made similar fashion choices

Five times Taylor Swift and Princess Kate made similar fashion choices

Taylor Swift, the Queen of music and Kate Middleton, the future Queen of the UK, have been a source of inspiration for people across the world.

The two powerful women have not only proved to be good at their jobs but also set new trends with their eye-catching fashion sense.

Here are five stunning similar looks of the globally known singer and Princess Kate.

Recently, Swift donned a white floor-length Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high leg slit and black opera gloves at the Grammy Awards.

Interestingly, Catherine wore a similar white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress with long black gloves at the 2023 BAFTA.

At the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, the Lover singer looked beautiful as she wore J. Mendel's white suit. The same style was chosen by the Princess of Wales in 2023. As per reports, Kate re-worn her Alexander McQueen white suit.

Apart from their gorgeous red carpet looks, the two ladies know how to style a simple black and white striped sweater.

Swift and Catherine looked amazing in beautiful lace dresses. The singer chose a lacy Maria Lucia Hohan dress for an event in 2012. Whereas, Kate wore a similar Alexander McQueen dress in 2017