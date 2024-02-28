Taylor Swift baked pop tarts to charm her way into Travis Kelce's circle

file footage

Taylor Swift won over Travis Kelce and his teammates with a homemade delight.



Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently revealed that the 34-year-old singer baked pop tarts to ease her way into the coterie of her beloved.

"Kind of behind-the-scenes, she, to fit in — she didn't even know she was doing this, I don't think — she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts," he said in an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"So it was over. She knew right where to go."

However, the coach quipped: "She didn't give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn't give me one.”

Reid also disputed claims about Swift posing as a distraction for the team due to renewed interest of her fans after she began attending the games.

Noting it was “never an issue,” he shared: “Travis handled it great. [Taylor] handled it great.”

"I knew her dad and her mom — good, solid people. I met her when she was young. And she's so grounded for who she is,” Reid continued of the Lover singer.

“I mentioned somewhere that since the queen passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world," Reid added. "But she handles it."