Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker pack on PDA during Australia visit

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to flaunt their love on their international vacation, this time sharing a romantic moment at an art gallery in Melbourne, Australia.

The loved-up couple was spotted Wednesday at the renowned National Gallery of Victoria, where they were seen gazing at artworks hand-in-hand.

Kim Kardashian shared a post on Instagram featuring a portrait by Amedeo Modigliani and tagged the National Gallery of Victoria while captioning the post: "Iykyk, Modigliani."

She also posted photos with Travis Barker, where they were resting their heads on each other and hugging.

“You put your hand Across my mouth But still the noise Continues,” the words read. “Every part of my body is Screaming Smashed into a Thousand Million Pieces Each Part For Ever Belonging to you.”

Kardashian opted for a casual yet chic look, sporting a white tank top and jeans, while Barker donned his signature all-black attire. The couple's undeniable chemistry and public displays of affection have become a signature feature of their relationship, much to the delight of their fans.

This latest sighting comes after the couple previously shared glimpses of their Australian adventures, including exploring the Great Barrier Reef and indulging in local cuisine.

Kardashian and Barker went to an art gallery after sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the Blink-182 tour, during which Barker pushed their 3-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen, in a stroller.