BLACKPINK Jennie's denim heart bag goes viral after latest shoot

Blackpink member Jennie frequently make fashion statements by showcasing her style varying from bold outfits to quirky accessories.

The 28-year-old K-pop singer recently turned heads for her denim heart tote bag by Coperni, which she showed off in a carousel posted on her Instagram account.

Taking to the social media platform on Wednesday, she posed for multiple outdoor photos, dressed in Y’s cardigan-stitch turtleneck short pullover and a pair of baggy pants, styling her hair into two macaron buns.

“Spread loveeee,” Jennie gushed in the caption.

Fans went gaga over the Idol star’s latest update, swooning over her choice of the tote bag.

“omg the bag is so cute, cant wait for it to be viral again,” wrote one fan in the comments.

“THE BAG IS GOING TO BE A NEW TREND JUST WATCH !!” another affirmed on X, formerly Twitter.

As predicted by her numerous fans, the bag was sold out on all websites, including the brand’s official platform.