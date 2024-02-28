Robert Pattinson’s ‘Good Times’ co-star Buddy Duress dead at 38

Buddy Duress (né Michael C. Stathis), known for his role in Good Times co-starring with Robert Pattinson, died at age 38.

Duress’ brother, Christopher Stathis, confirmed the actor’s death to People Magazine on Tuesday. He revealed that the Heaven Knows What actor had died in November 2023 due to a “cardiac arrest from a drug cocktail.”

Duress had starred in two movies by the Safdie Brothers’ indie films. His first acting role was in Benny and Josh Safdie's 2014 feature Heaven Knows What.

In a 2017 SSense interview, Duress shared he first met Josh in 2013 after his release from Rikers Island in New York City for drug charges.

The actor had been on the run for skipping out on a drug in-patient programme. Duress met Josh through a mutual friend and landed his role.

He was taken back to Rikers Island after the movie was completed and remained in prison when the film premiered at the New York Film Festival in 2014.

He then starred opposite Pattinson in Good Times three years later once he was released.

Duress starred in several more feature and short films, including 86’d, The Mountain and The Great Darkened Days. However, he was arrested once again in 2019 for grand larceny in third degree.