King Charles mourns passing of Thomas Kingston: Palace releases statement

King Charles offers condolences on Thomas Kingston's passing.



Following the tragic death of Thomas Kingston, son-in-law of Princess Michael of Kent, aged 45, Buckingham Palace released a heartfelt statement.

Describing Thomas as an exceptional man who brightened the lives of those around him, the Palace requested privacy as the family mourns his loss.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also expressed their condolences, acknowledging Thomas's passing and extending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to his wife Lady Gabriella Kingston and the entire Kingston family.

Kingston, often referred to as "the most eligible man in London," was frequently spotted alongside his wife at royal gatherings such as Royal Ascot and Wimbledon.

While the cause of his death remains undetermined, there are no indications of involvement by other parties or suspicious circumstances.

An inquest into his passing will be conducted to shed light on the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.