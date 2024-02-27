Bella Hadid no longer Charlotte Tilbury’s brand ambassador: Deets inside

Charlotte Tilbury let go of Bella Hadid from their contract: More inside

Bella Hadid has reportedly been released from her contract with Charlotte Tilbury eight months after announcing her as the face of the brand.



A source spilled to Entertainment Tonight, “Hadid was released from her contract with Charlotte Tilbury.”

“The model was notified in November and was given the reason of 'force majeure' in her contract,” shared an insider.

Defining “force majeure”, Cornell Law School said, “It’s a provision in a contract that frees both parties from obligation if an extraordinary event directly prevents one or both parties from performing,” reported via ET.

So far, ET could not learn the reason of Hadid’s exit from the brand.

Some of Hadid’s confidantes believed that the brand dropped her because of her “support for the people of Gaza”.

Back in 2023, Tilbury posted a promotional video, expressing their elation over their collaboration with the supermodel.

The company said, “Bella, darling! I'm so happy you're here.”



To this, Hadid replied, “Charlotte, darling! I'm so happy to be here with you, I love you.”

Meanwhile, the outlet reported that Hadid has several new projects in her pipeline after Tilbury.

The model is all set to launch her own cosmetics and wellness venture, named Orebella, which is going to make a debut in May.

On the personal front, Hadid is seemingly in love with her new beau Adan Banuelos as per ET.