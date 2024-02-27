Why Prince William pulled out of his godfather's memorial service?

Prince William's unexpected decision to pull out of attending the memorial service for the late former King Constantine of Greece has given birth to several questions amid King Charles and Princess Kate's health worries.



As per statement, the Prince of Wales did not attend the service - where he had been due to give a reading - because of "personal matter," but royal commentators smell something wrong from the palace.



William's sudden decision also set the internet ablaze, with some speculating about health condition of Princess Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery carried out last month.

On the other hand, few think that there might be some issues within the royal family that forced the future King to take such a "big" step. While, some sent their best wishes to royals, hoping "the all is well" in the palace.

But, the mood music from the palace has been one of reassurance and not to read too much into the heir to the throne's shocking withdrawal.



William was all smiles and in good sprit when he rubbed shoulders with football legend David Beckham and Australian actress Cate Blanchett at this year’s Bafta (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) celebrations at the Royal Festival Hall in London this month.



However, he's noticeably absent from the service remembering the former King Constantine, William's godfather, who died last year. His eldest son, Crown Prince Pavlos, gave the reading instead of the prince of Wales. However, it's still unclear what stopped William to take a U-turn.

Queen Camilla was driven from Windsor Castle to the chapel and greeted by the Dean of Windsor at the Galilee Porch. Princess Anne and Prince Andrew were among the royals at the memorial service, along with members of overseas royal families who had travelled to Windsor to attend.



William's godfather Constantine breathed his last at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.

