King Charles, Kate Middleton's 'worrying' health condition saddens Britons

Prince William's shock decision leaves fans worried about King and Kate's health

Royal fans and commentators have sent well wishes to Prince William after he pulled out of a memorial service amid King Charles and Princess Kate's health fears.

The Princess of Wales's health condition, according to some experts, remains "worrying" as she's reportedly not progressing so favorably.



Some experts are confused as on one hand, leaks indicated the princess had hired a private secretary, implying normalcy at home; however, the absence of visual evidence raised questions.

"There has been a move by the British royal household that is not understood," said journalist Aurelio Manzano.

"Until we see Kate, speculation will not stop."

On the other hand, GB News hos Andrew Pierce has sent well wishes to Prince William after he pulled out of a memorial service at the eleventh hour.

“This is going to fuel all sorts of lurid speculation. The Princess of Wales is sick, the King has got cancer, has he got health issues? Is it the children?"



“I hope he’s alright, I hope everything is OK,” said Andrew.



Fellow GB News host Tom Harwood weighed in on the development, saying: "I think if he’d pulled out a week or so in advance, with something unavoidable, that would be a different kettle of fish."

"It’s very last minute and usually perhaps for this Royal Family which has been more open about a lot of the issues it’s facing. In previous decades the Royal Family has been a lot more closed but we’re not getting any information about this."

In surprising move, Kensington Palace had to issue a statement about Kate Middleton's health after fans expressed their concerns over William's shock decision.

The Palace sated Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is "doing well" as she continues to recover from her surgery. Although statement suggested improvement, some journalists highlighted a puzzling move by the royal household.

The Prince of Wales was due to give a reading at St George’s Chapel but it emerged he was no longer able to attend. William cited personal reasons as he announced he would not be attending King Constantine’s memorial service.



Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, led family members including his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice, the Princess Royal and Zara and Mike Tindall, who arrived at the chapel after being driven to the castle quadrangle by coach. Queen Camilla also arrived separated to attend the service.