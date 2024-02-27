 
Tuesday February 27, 2024
Entertainment

'Eras Tour': Taylor Swift's epic wardrobe details unfold

Taylor Swift turned heads with her stunning attires at her globally successful Eras Tour

By Nola Miller
February 27, 2024
Taylor Swift, a global icon who is not only known for her incredible music but also makes eye-catching statements with her fashion choices.

Last year, the 33-year-old musician left her fans in a frenzy as she kicked off her Eras Tour, which now turned into a massively celebrated global event. 

Swift's outfits have been made very thoughtfully so, they can represent the essence of the different albums and sets she performed during her concerts.

Let's have a look at some of her most stunning attires from the Eras Tour.

The Atelier Versace bodysuit

Swift donned a sparkly custom Atelier Versace bodysuit for her Lover set during her performances. The singer completed her look with silver Christian Louboutin knee-high boots and delicate jewellery pieces. 

The beautiful red flowy dress

The singer wore designer Jessica Jones's flowy red dress while performing acoustic songs. 

Swift's dreamy gown 

The singer kicked off her Tour in Arizona by wearing a dreamy Zuhair Murad ballgown. She left her fans mesmerised during her Speak Now set.

The Bad Blood singer's one-legged dramatic jumpsuit

Swift also created a little drama with her Roberto Cavalli one-legged jumpsuit when she performed Reputation set on stage. 