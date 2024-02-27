Prince William, Kate may never meet Archie, Lilibet after 'betrayed loyalty'

file footage

Prince Harry is reportedly warming his wife Meghan Markle up to the idea of flying to the UK to mark he 10th anniversary of his charity, the Invictus Games.



He also wants their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to join him so his cancer-stricken father King Charles could finally see his grandchildren.

Though the Duchess of Sussex is currently understood to be resisting against joining her husband to his home country, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed they shouldn’t be expecting a warm welcome here if they decide to come.

“I can see a time when Meghan would come back for a family visit, because it would be natural for Harry and Meghan to bring the children over to see and experience the heritage Harry says he wants them to know and the grandpa they have hardly met,” she told OK! Magazine.

She also revealed that Prince William and Princess Kate wouldn't be looking forward to meeting their niece and nephew due to glaring trust issues between the Waleses and the Sussexes.

“[Harry and Meghan] would be confined, I think, to meetings with Charles – and perhaps Eugenie and Beatrice,” the former BBC royal correspondent explained.

“The rest of the family would have to think hard about the implications of meeting Harry and Meghan – whether they can be trusted, and whether renewing their friendship would be betraying their own loyalty to William and Catherine,” Bond added.