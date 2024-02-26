2024 SAG Awards: See Jennifer Aniston slay in silver sparkles

Jennifer Aniston fashioned silver shiny dress at 2024 SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston reflected rays of grace at the 2024 SAG Awards with her shiny gown at the red carpet, throughout the event.



The actress bared some skin at the, in a figure-hugging, silver sequin Celine dress. The gown featured a thigh-high slit and glittered with sparkle.

The Friend star also made a statement with her new hairstyle, which she had fashioned side-parted with a sleek blowout, making her cut prominent.

The We’re The Millers alum accessorised her look with a diamond ring, which also ignited engagement rumours.

Aniston, 55, was set to honour Barbara Streisand with the SAG Life Achievement Award, along with a nomination for herself for her role as news anchor Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

This was not Aniston’s only presentation of award and nomination recently, at the 2024 PEOPLE's Choice Awards last weekend, the actress also presented longtime friend Adam Sandler with the People's Icon Award, and took for herself an award for drama TV star of the year for her role in The Morning Show.

"Tonight, I am here to recognize my very good friend. My brother from another mother. And extraordinary father, husband and one of the most loyal friends you could ever, ever, have," she said during her tribute to Sandler.

Look at some pictures of Jennifer Aniston slaying in her silver dress at the 2024 SAG Awards:



