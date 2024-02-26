Jennifer Aniston ignites engagements rumours with new ring debut

Jennifer Aniston debuts diamond ring at 2024 SAG awards

Jennifer Aniston seems to have gotten into a relationship.



The Friends alum sent fans into a frenzy by debuting a shiny diamond ring on her finger at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Aniston, 55, hasn't been with a partner lately, but did hint at preferring one, previously saying that she would “love a relationship.”

The actress flexed the sparkly diamond ring at the SAG Awards red carpet, donning the event with a silver gown.

Aniston has been known to tie the knot twice previously, being married to fellow actor Brad Pitt, 60, in 2000.

However, the couple divorced in 2005.

Then she got married again in 2015 to another actor, Justin Theroux, 52, but then again, got divorced in 2018.

The Murder Mystery star opened up about starting a new love life in 2022, and said, “I’d love a relationship.”

“There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’” she explained.

Further clarifying about her intentions on marrying again, she added, “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest.”