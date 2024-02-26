 
close
Sunday February 25, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Luke Bryan’s ‘American Idol’ replacement already picked out: Report

Katy Perry also left the hit show earlier this month amid furious backlash

By Charles Leroy
February 26, 2024
Luke Bryan is reportedly leaving ‘American Idol’ after this season
Luke Bryan is reportedly leaving ‘American Idol’ after this season

American Idol has a candidate for Luke Bryan’s replacement on the judge’s panel.

Following Katy Perry’s exit from the hit show earlier this month, it appears that the country star may follow in her footsteps.

Though Perry’s replacement is yet to be finalised, it appears that Bryant’s fill-in is already lined up: rapper and country musician Jelly Roll.

A source spilled that “It’s doubtful Luke will continue on Idol after this season, so they’re bringing Jelly on to test the waters and see how viewers react.”

They noted that the producers are concerned whether or not “such a sweet guy” like Jelly Roll might not make the best judge.

However, they believe that “he would instantly make the show hotter and more relevant” with his presence.

Though Bryan has been on the singing competition as a judge since 2012, he has been open about his desire to prioritise his family – wife Caroline and their two teen sons – over his career commitments.

Earlier, Katy Perry also left the judge’s panel amid some furious backlash from viewers and an alleged clash with the producers.