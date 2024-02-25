Taylor Swift bids farewell to Joe Alwyn in new album

Taylor Swift is set to make bombshell revelations about her love life and ex-boyfriend Joe Alywn in her much-anticipated album The Tortured Poets Department.

For the unversed, the global music icon made a surprising announcement about her upcoming album to the world after her historic win at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

The album, which seemingly includes songs related to her present and past romantic relationships will be released on April 19, 2024.

Interestingly, at the same time last year, Swift and Alwyn parted their ways after being together for six years.

Amid these speculations, celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman made some interesting claims about the Bad Blood singer's upcoming eleventh studio album during her conversation with The Mirror.

She said, "When asking the Tarot about the content and themes of Taylor Swift's upcoming studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, three cards appear as answers to the questions 'who is it about?' and 'what is it about?.'"



While reading out a card, Inbaal shared that Swifties may get to know about "Taylor's innermost thoughts set to a melody, and mostly about relationships."

The expert added, "Some of the songs are about her current relationship, and some are about others."

However, Inbaal revealed a shocking detail, saying, "One of the main themes in the new album will be about how important it is to say goodbye to Mr Wrong, in order to bring in Mr. Right."