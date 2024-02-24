Prince Harry prioritizes US life over King Charles' health

Prince Harry visited King Charles in London earlier this month

Prince Harry appeared to hit a reset button on his thawing relations with King Charles due to his inability to show empathy.



The Duke of Sussex flied to the UK for a less than one-hour visit to his father after finding out about his diagnosis with cancer earlier this month.

He spent a night at a London hotel before flying back to the US to make a surprise appearance to present at the NFL Honors a day later.

A source pointed out the graving insincerity in Harry’s return to the UK, owing to his rush to get out of the country without inquiring after his ailing sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

“Harry flew to London but only spent 45 minutes with his dad at Clarence House before rushing off to Las Vegas to present at the NFL Honors,” they told In Touch, noting the prince could have “easily canceled” the appearance.

“The visit came off as more of a PR stunt than a son who was seriously concerned. Now, whatever truce Harry and Charles may have had, it’s over,” the insider explained.