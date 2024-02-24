‘Love is Blind’ Chelsea Blackwell addresses viral Megan Fox comments

Love is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell revealed what she said to Megan Fox following the controversial look-alike comparison she made on the show.

During the sixth season, a clip went viral after some fans criticised Blackwell for comparing herself to the Transformers’ actress, while others argued that there was some resemblance between the two.

Amid the chaos, the reality star decided to DM the actress about the matter.

“I reached out to Megan,” she told E! News. “And I just apologised to her, like ‘I’m so sorry I included you in this mess.’”

Blackwell shared that she assumed what would Fox’s reaction would be to someone claiming to be her lookalike. “She’s like, ‘Who is this chick who said my name? Like, get my name out of your mouth,’” she said.

“It was such a silly comment that was made,” she explained. “This was a five-hour date and it just kind of came out. And just before that, [Jimmy] was telling me he looks like Christian McCaffrey.”

In response to his off-camera claim, Chelsea told him at the time, “I get one person, and it's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes.”

She then added that she doesn't agree with the comparison so he shouldn't “get excited.”

On the backlash, she said that it was “so silly that people are so, so mad,” adding that she is “so much stronger than I ever thought I could be. I don't know how I'm handling everything.”