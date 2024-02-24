Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker rekindle romance after 2022 split

Kendall Jenner has reportedly rekindled her relationship with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, following their split at the end of 2022.



TMZ has indicated that the model resumed her involvement with the basketball star subsequent to her separation from rapper Bad Bunny.

According to the site, Jenner and Booker are proceeding with their relationship at a deliberate pace, refraining from exclusivity at this stage.



The reunited couple is purportedly refraining from rushing into anything, opting not to label their romance for the time being.

Sources further disclosed that Kendall made an appearance in Dallas this week, coinciding with Devin Booker's presence in town for the Mavericks vs. Suns game on Thursday.

This development follows their recent reunion at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, where the 27-year-old Phoenix Suns star and Jenner were spotted together.

Recently, he demonstrated his support for her sister, Kylie Jenner, by donning a black puffy jacket from her Khy brand.

The basketball player was spotted clad in the outerwear while en route to a game in Indianapolis, IN late last month.

Kylie, who launched her clothing line last fall, shared images of Booker in the garment initially posted on the Suns Instagram account.

Using the app's Stories feature, the billionaire mogul reposted the upload and captioned it, "i spy @khy @dbook."

In another Stories post, she shared a video clip of Booker and added, "@khy @dbook!!!"