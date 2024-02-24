King Charles has mind made about Prince Harry’s royal return

King Charles may still want his son Prince Harry to return home, despite the palace’s denial of the possibility amid well-spread rumours.



Charles hasn’t been very expressive about how he feels about Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family in 2020, when the King also took part in the discussions over their exit terms.

However, the King once slipped to let his thoughts out on the matter last year February, during an engagement at the University of East London's Stratford campus, when one student, from the many that he greeted with, made a bold request in mid-walkabout.

"Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?" the student shouted.

As per the Daily Express, the King, who might have failed to understand what the student said at the first time, asked, “Who?”, to which the student answered, “Harry, your son”.

The monarch was quick to provide an answer, reflecting his inner feelings regarding the matter.

"It would be nice," King Charles responded.

Rumours and expectations regarding the return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got sparked up when the King was diagnosed with cancer and the Duke of Sussex paid a visit to him in the U.K., while Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton was also going through recovery from abdominal surgery.