Emily Blunt addresses her first-ever Oscar nomination at 41

File Footage

Emily Blunt has recently addressed her first-ever Oscar nomination after she turns 41 today.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Oppenheimer star said, “I feel like I've been lighter than air the last couple of weeks. I feel so happy.”

“I don't know if I've had much time to let it sink in. I feel very happy, like peaceful, happy,” she stated.

Earlier, Blunt revealed where she found out about this shocking news of her Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

“I did have a brief cry when I learned directly after picking up my dog’s poop," shared A Quiet Place actress during an appearance on MTV’s Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

She recalled, “I did pick up the poop, and then I heard that I got nominated.”

Blunt mentioned that her husband and fellow actor John Krasinski “had a really good cry, as well” after they got to know she’s been selected as Best Supporting for her role in Oppenheimer last month.

The Devil Wears Prada actress quipped, “After helping me with the poop — I think he went and put it in the trash, and then we both cried.”