Ben Shephard to kick off This Morning hosting on THIS date

Ben and Cat are scheduled to take over hosting duties on This Morning next month

The start date for Ben Shephard's This Morning has been unveiled

Wrapping up his final episode on Good Morning Britain alongside Kate Garraway, emotional presenter Ben bid farewell to the breakfast news show after ten years, as confirmed by entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold.

Arnold announced that Ben would make his This Morning debut with Cat Deeley on Monday, March 11, just two weeks away.

Ben and Cat are slated to become the new permanent hosts of This Morning, marking Ben's departure from GMB. The emotional final episode began with reflections on Ben's time on the show alongside Kate, who confessed to finding it difficult to hold back her emotions.

Ben and Cat are scheduled to take over hosting duties on This Morning next month following the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby last year.

Ben recently paid a heartfelt tribute to his GMB co-host and 'on-screen wife of 20 years,' Kate, describing the decision to no longer present alongside her as the most difficult one he had to make before accepting the role as Phillip Schofield's successor.