Taylor Swift secretly controls Travis Kelce’s life to help him lose bad-boy image

File footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are aiming for a clean image as they continue to make headlines in public. According to reports, the American singer and songwriter has drawn a line for beau to help him maintain a good image in public.



A source told Life & Style: “Taylor is a master at shaping her public image.”

The NFL player, who is known for chanting his catchphrase post win 'You gotta Fight for your right to party!,' is said to have been following a pattern set by his girlfriend.

The Antihero hitmaker didn't seem to be onboard with her boyfriend’s lifestyle and is reportedly looking for a change.

With Travis chugging beer from a funnel in the street and launching into a sloppy version, the Love Story singer is speculated to have set some rules in their relationship.

The singer refrained him from going to strip clubs as well as posing around with female fans “mostly to avoid inaccurate headlines.”

She also reportedly demands Kelce to FaceTime her and “not just text, when they’re apart.”

Swift“secretly wants to see” where her boyfriend is and “who he’s with," the insider spilled.

She is reported to have control over his wardrobe as she believes she’s “not changing him- it’s an evolution.”

The hitmaker is big on transformation, with the source claiming that these rules will further blossom their relationship as well as Travis’ career, that seems to be at an all-time high.