BLACKPINK makes world record with latest milestone for YouTube channel

BLACKPINK's YouTube Channel sets record

BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel achieved a new milestone of successfully surpassing a whopping 93 million subscribers.

The band became the first to embrace the win among all the artists, with its channel being ranked as the 12th most-subscribed channel on YouTube.

Lisa and Jennie, who recently launched their solo labels, showcased their impact by having their personal YouTube channels among the Top 10 most-subscribed as confirmed by Asian acts.

As of 2022, BLACKPINK and Bad Bunny were the only artists to surpass a total of 3 billion views. The girl group also broke records with its hit track Pink Venom, which was crowned as the most viewed K-pop music video for both years (2022 and 2023).

The band has established its name by setting a benchmark for other South-Korean bands, remaining valid every year. Fans can’t wait for it to continue its streak of dominating the platform in the coming years.

Recently, their member Jisoo jumped on the bandwagon by launching her solo project, Blissoo, after Jennie and Lisa unveiled their respective labels; ODD Atelier and LLOUD.



According to reports, BLACKPINK will be making a comeback in 2024, resuming their group activities after two years.