Song Joong Ki to reunite with Kim Ji Won on 'Queen of Tears'

Song Joong ki set to make a cameo in tvN's upcoming drama 'Queen of Tears'

Song Joong Ki is all set to make a cameo in the upcoming drama Queen of Tears as announced by tvN on Friday, February 23.

According to several media outlets, the Vincenzo actor will make a special appearance in tvN's original drama.

Details regarding his role are currently under the wraps, and the decision is yet to be officially announced by the network.

Though, the actor is understood to have completed the filming for his special appearance in the series.

The South Korean actor decided to sign up for the role in Queen of Tears to cheer on his label mate Kim Ji Won.

The duo previously worked together in the KBS2 drama Descendants of the Sun and Arthdal Chronicles.

The actor rose to fame for his work in Descendants of the Sun, Reborn Ruch, and Little Women among others.

Fans are head over heels in love with the announcement of the star-studded cast of the upcoming drama.

Expressing excitement on social media, a fan added: “hurry up and show me I'm a patient person.”

Another user commented: “Reunion with Jiwon after DOTS and AC.”

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won is set to premiere on March 9 at 9:10 PM KST.