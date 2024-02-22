Kourtney Kardashian pays bittersweet 80th birthday tribute to late father

Rob Kardashian Sr would have been 80 years old on February 22, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian is remembering her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. on what would have been his 80th birthday.

On Thursday, the Kardashians star, 44, penned a bittersweet birthday tribute to Rob on her Instagram, alongside throwback snaps of the father-daughter duo from way back when.

“My dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes one last time,” she wrote in the caption.

Kourtney – who is the oldest child of Rob and Kris Jenner – continued to reminisce about Rob, writing, “He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies.”

She further revealed that the Kardashian clan would have a movie night every Wednesday where Rob would make them watch old movies.

“He made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world,” she concluded.

Kourtney’s mom, Kris, commented under the post, “The best Daddy there ever was,” with multiple heart emojis.



Kris and Rob Sr. were married between 1978 and 1991. They welcomed three more children after Kourtney: Kim, Khloe, and Rob Jr.

Rob Sr. was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2003 and passed away just two months later.

Kourtney was so close to her father that her husband Travis Barker – with whom she recently welcomed son Rocky – went to his grave to ask for his permission for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“He went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it,” Kris told Kim in a 2022 episode of The Kardashians.