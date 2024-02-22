Zendaya shouts out Tom Holland for winning her over with his 'rizz'

file footage

Zendaya did not shy away from giving an impromptu shoutout to her boyfriend Tom Holland.



In a new interview with Buzzfeed, the 26-year-old actress gushed about the charismatic personality of the Spiderman star as opposed to her quieter nature.

The clip of her interview with the puppies was posted on the outlet’s Instagram on Wednesday, in which she was asked to name the Dune: Part Two cast member with the most 'rizz.’

“Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own,” Zendaya replied, adding: “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”

The Euphoria star went on to explain the contrasting traits between the couple, noitng she struggles to interact with new people, a quality that comes naturally to Holland.

“I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell,” Zendaya shared. “But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people.”

“You see him and talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit,” the actress continued.

“He's got that natural gift,” she effused.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were first romantically linked on the set of MCU’s Spiderman: Homecoming in 2017.

Though, they didn’t confirm their relationship until 2021.