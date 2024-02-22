Kim Kardashian delights fans with surprising post

Kim Kardashian gushes over supermodel Kendall Jenner

American TV personality and Socialite Kim Kardashian delighted fans as she shared a throwback photo with her younger sister Kendall Jenner alongside a more recent snap on Wednesday.

Turning to her Instagram Story, the 43-year-old reality star shared her "fave pics" with the supermodel.



Kanye West's ex-wife reposted a collage created by a fan account for her sister Kylie Jenner featuring two photos of herself and Kendall, 28. "My fave pics of Kendall and I," wrote Kardashian in the caption.

The first photo showed a baby Kendall, sporting a cute white bow on her head, being carried by the mother-of-four, who had a video camera resting on her shoulder.

Meanwhile, in the second picture, the famous sisters matched in black dresses as Kendall flashed a big smile at the camera in a low-cut halter dress and Kim placed her hands on a wall and looked over her shoulder in a backless crochet dress.

She also shared the second shot on her Instagram with the caption, "always got ur back."



"Hot," wrote sister Kylie Jenner, 26, in the comments section. Kardashian’s latest post comes after she shared some snaps from a ski trip with Kendall earlier this month.