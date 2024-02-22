Prince Harry set on ‘years-long’ path of reconciliation with royal family

file footage

Prince Harry proved with his actions in the past few weeks that he is open to reconciliation with the royal family.



However, royal expert Jack Royston believes the path to achieving benevolence ought to long and difficult due to the years that followed after his royal exit with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Speaking on the Royal Report podcast, he explained: "I think this is not a situation that's going to be healed overnight and is one that is going to require persistence over a long period of time.”

"I think he's going to have to pursue this path of reconciliation, maybe even for years before the family are even willing to entertain the idea of actually trusting him again and opening up and kind of telling secrets and things like that."

The Duke of Sussex appeared to extend a public olive branch to his cancer-stricken father King Charles and the rest of the royal family by declaring he “loves” them very much in an interview with Good Morning America last week.

His proclamation followed Harry’s brief visit to the UK after hearing about the King’s diagnosis with cancer earlier this month.

However, Jack noted his infamous streak of exposing the mistreatment he and his wife faced in the royal family as well as badmouthing about the senior royal members in several interviews, a Netflix docu-series, and memoir Spare, could negate his current efforts.

"So, you know, after something like that has happened, it's going to be a long way back to reconciling again," the royal expert stated.