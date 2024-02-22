Kyle Richards finally confirms real reason behind Mauricio Umansky split?

Kyle Richards will address her split from Mauricio Umansky in RHOBH reunion episode

Kyle Richards is preparing to lay bare what went wrong in her decades-long marriage with Mauricio Umansky.

The 55-yera-old reality star will apparently address her shocking split from Umansky during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode, set to kick off later this month.

In the promo posted on Bravo official YouTube channel, host Andy Cohen relayed fans’ question, in which they called out Richards to “stop dancing around” the reason of split, asking her to “spit out” the real reason.

Richards and Umansky’s split was first leaked to People in July 2023, prompting the pair to dispute the extent of estrangement via a joint Instagram post.

They noted that they are currently working through their issues and have no intentions to divorce. The couple intially tied the knot in 1996.

Did Mauricio Umansky cheat on Kyle Richards?

Both Mauricio and Kyle have steered clear of addressing rumours of infidelity in the relationship, hence, until one of them confirms the suspicion, it could be concluded that The Agency CEO did not cheat of Kyle.

During the Wednesday finale of season 13, the reality star broke down as she tried to give an insight on the reason behind the separation.

The television personality said during the confessional, “There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn’t able to recover from.”

She also noted that “there’s a big chance that we’re not gonna end up together.”

In the promo for the upcoming reunion episode, Richards will also address whether Umansky cheated on her which led to her separation.